Athlete of the week: Sam Moses

(WAOW) -- Sam Moses is a midfielder on the Wausau United lacrosse team He's been playing the sports since 7th grade, but his love for lax fell is the footsteps of his older brother.

"In my mind he was the best player his senior year.. guess I like to talk him up but he was a great player," said Moses.

For Sam, it was never sibling rivalry, rather sibling support.

Moses recalled, "when I scored my first goal I just jumped on him and he carried me off the sidelines i was tearing up and I know my mom was too. There's a picture on our wall at home, it's just a really special moment"

The fastest game on two feet takes ideas from many other sports. Sam spends his falls as a running back on the football team. He says a lot can be taken from the one field to the other, but the most relative experience actually comes from the court.

"In basketball we learn a lot about defense and it helps in lacrosse as well," said Moses.

In his senior season he wears the letter 'C' on his jersey -- an accolade he believes he earned on the sidelines, not on the field.

"I just try t set an example for my team, I just want to so the best that i can not just scoring but just being playmaker, doing whatever I can to win."