8 people dead in building blaze in Latvian capital Riga

HELSINKI (AP) — Eight people, some of them foreign nationals, have died in a fire at a building that housed an illegal hostel in the center of Riga, the Latvian capital. Firefighters and rescuers from the Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the scene on the Merkela street in the heart of Riga at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. The building’s sixth floor and the roof were on fire. Rescuers found eight people dead and evacuated 24 from the premises, news agency Baltic News Service said.