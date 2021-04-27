Still cloudy and damp at times through mid-week

More cloudy weather is on the way. Rain is also possible at times. The good news is that temperatures will be a little milder.

Today: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder with areas of showers and thunderstorms, more numerous later in the afternoon.

High: 58 Wind: East-Northeast 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with a few thunderstorms early, then rain gradually tapering off.

Low: 43 Wind: NE 5-15

Wednesday: A chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy.

High: 58 Wind: NE 5-10

A warm front is over the southern part of our area today and this will be producing scattered rain and thunderstorms. It will not be an all-day rain but it will impact your outdoor plans. The activity will likely become more widespread later in the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could produce some hail, so don't be surprised if there is a warning or two issued at some point. High temps will be in the 50s for most of the area, but in the far south – south of highway 21 – the mercury could get close to 70. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

The showers will taper off later tonight and then most of Wednesday is looking dry. It will still be mostly cloudy, so it might not seem much better. Highs on Wednesday should reach the upper 50s. A cold front moving through on Thursday will again keep plenty of clouds around and produce a chance of light showers. Even though the cold front will be moving in, high temps should still reach the mid to upper 50s.

Friday is the one day in the forecast that is still looking dry. Under partly cloudy skies, highs should be in the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer weather will develop over the weekend. The mercury should reach the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and top out near 70 on Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. Unfortunately, some small chance of rain and a few storms are still in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Pollen Count: Yesterday April 26th, 25, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in eastern Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley. Severe thunderstorms spawned thirteen tornadoes in Texas and twelve in Louisiana. A tornado southwest of Coolidge TX injured eight persons and caused more than five million dollars damage. There were also eighty-five reports of large hail and damaging winds, with baseball size hail reported at Mexia TX and Shreveport LA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) Forty-three cities in the eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Records highs included 94 degrees at Charleston WV, 95 degrees at Baltimore MD and96 degrees at Richmond VA. (The National Weather Summary)