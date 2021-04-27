Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 6:41PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 6:41PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Spencer, or 21 miles northeast of Neillsville, moving northeast at 40
mph.
Pea size hail and brief heavy rain will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Wausau, Antigo, Marshfield, Weston, Merrill, Rib Mountain, Mosinee,
Abbotsford, Spencer and Pittsville.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.