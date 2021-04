At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Crandon to near Big Smokey Falls. Movement

was east at 45 mph.

Half inch hail will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Crandon, Crivitz, Pembine, Mountain, Goodman, Wausaukee, Pound, White

Lake, Carter and Big Smokey Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.