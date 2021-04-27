Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 5:10AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 5:10AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a pair of strong
thunderstorms. One located near Rib Lake, or 18 miles northeast of
Medford, and the other 2 miles west of Merrill. Both were moving
northeast at 40 mph.
Hail up to nickel size is possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Antigo, Rhinelander, Merrill, Tomahawk, Harrison, Woodboro, Parrish,
Gilbert, Council Grounds State Park and Dutch Corners.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.