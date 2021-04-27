Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 3:44AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 3:44AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 344 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from Boyd to near Humbird. Movement was east
at 45 mph.
Penny size hail is possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Neillsville, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Price, Humbird, Lynn,
Longwood, Reseburg, Willard, Withee, Granton, Curtiss, Highway 73 And
98, Wildcat Mound, Atwood, Tioga, Christie and Highway 10 And Bald
Peak Road.