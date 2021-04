At 324 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Rome, or 12

miles south of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 40 mph.

Nickel size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

New Rome, Finley, New Miner, The Leola Marsh Wildlife Area, Lake

Arrowhead, Lake Sherwood, County Roads G And O, Lake Camelot, County

Roads O And W, County Roads D And G and County Roads D And W.