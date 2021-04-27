Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 11:58PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Gillett to near Black
Creek to 6 miles southeast of Fremont. Movement was east at 40 mph.
Pea size hail and brief heavy rainfall will be possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Green Bay, Appleton, Bay Shore Park, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New
London, Kimberly, Oconto, Pulaski and Denmark.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.