Polish activist acquitted of charges of assaulting police

11:21 am

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court has acquitted a prominent senior citizen activist of charges she insulted and assaulted a police officer who tried to detain her during an anti-government protest last week. The activist, Katarzyna Augustynek, has participated in many street demonstrations against the right-wing government, and has had several run-ins with police. According to a Polish media reports, the judge at the District Court in Warsaw Tuesday said evidence indicated that Augustynek had been protesting peacefully.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

