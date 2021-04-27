Muted celebrations of Dutch king’s birthday amid pandemic

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Crowds have gathered in at least two Dutch cities despite authorities urging people to stick to coronavirus social distancing regulations as the country marks the King’s Day national holiday. Amsterdam municipality shut off access to two of the city’s main parks by early Tuesday afternoon and urged people to stay away from the Dutch capital, saying it was too busy. In the central city of Arnhem, hundreds of people packed into a central market square for a demonstration against the government and lockdown measures prompting city officials to urge people to stay away as the area was full.