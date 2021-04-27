Pathologist: Black man killed by deputies was shot 5 times

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — An independent autopsy shows that a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot five times, including in the back of the head. That’s according to attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family. The death certificate lists a head wound as the cause of death. In other developments Tuesday, the FBI announced a federal civil rights investigation into last week’s shooting by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in the North Carolina town of Elizabeth City. A court hearing scheduled for Wednesday will consider making the the video public.