Iran, US warships in first tense Mideast encounter in a year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that American and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month. It said on Tuesday that the encounter marked the first such incident in about a year. Footage released by the Navy showed a ship commanded by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking. This happened on April 2. The Navy said the Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.