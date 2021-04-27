Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna amid new complications

BERLIN (AP) — World powers have resumed high-level talks in Vienna focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran. It was their first session since comments surfaced from the Iranian foreign minister alleging that Russia once tried to scupper the pact. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not responded to requests for comment on the remarks from Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, which leaked over the weekend. Ahead of the main talks, Russia’s top representative Mikhail Ulyanov said Tuesday he’d met on the side together with officials from Iran and China. He said: “We compared notes and exchanged views on the way ahead towards full restoration of the nuclear deal.”