Honor Flight to require veterans to be vaccinated

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Never Forgotten Honor Flight will now be requiring participants to be vaccinated.

Honor Flight administration saying the decision is in the hands of the Washington, D.C. mayor, who had mandated large groups not be allowed at the monuments and is requiring vaccines to enter D.C. Though they are having to postpone trips at the moment, they are eager to get in the air.

"Our Board of Directors is ready and rearing to go to get something started and as soon as we get the green light we'll make it happen," said Mike Thompson with the Honor Flight.

He says their priority is keeping veterans safe so they can get back to normal. They do not currently have plans for future flights.