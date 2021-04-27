Ex-New York power market CEO named interim ERCOT CEO

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former CEO of New York’s independent electricity marketer has been named interim CEO of the manager of the electric grid serving 90% of Texas. Brad Jones has been hired for up to one year as chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT board member Mark Carpenter calls Jones “an experienced leader” who “understands the ERCOT vision and mission.” He takes over a grid manager whose management has been assailed over its handling of a February cold wave that caused the grid to collapse. More than 100 people died, many of hypothermia.