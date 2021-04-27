EU Parliament lifts immunity of Greek far-right lawmaker

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have voted to lift the immunity of a Greek far-right member of the EU parliament who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece for being a leading member of a criminal organization. The European Parliament voted 658 to 24 with 10 abstentions on Tuesday to remove Ioannis Lagos’s parliamentary protection. The vote paves the way for Belgian authorities to extradite him to Greece. Lagos has been living in the Belgian capital, Brussels, since a Greek court in October convicted him and 17 other former Greek parliament members from the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it.