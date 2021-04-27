DNR asks people to be on the look out for invasive plant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to be on the look out for a poisonous plant.

The lesser celandine is also known as a fig buttercup.

Lesser Celandine grows in moist forest soils and can be found along forested riverbanks, the plant spreads when small bulbs that are formed where the leaves join the stem break off and flown down waterways, moved by rodents, or form new plants.

The plant has been found in the Milwaukee mero area as well as Lake Geneva, Madison, and Rock County.

It is harmful if ingested by animals or humans, a blistering agent in the plant can cause sever gastro intestinal issues.

"This is an early detection species so we want to find any new populations so that we can get a handle on where they are and address them as soon as possible and control them, and by have reports by the public that's one of our best avenues of getting new reports in," said Jason Granberg who is conservation biologist with the DNR.

If you see lesser celandine, you can send a report to invasive.species@wisconsin.gov or contact an Aquatic Invasive Species Regional Coordinator.

A guide for invasive plants in Wisconsin can be found here.