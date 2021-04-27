Crews responding to fire at Lincoln Wood Products in Merrill

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire crews are responding to a fire at Lincoln Wood Products in Merrill Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to News 9.

That source confirmed there were flames visible, but the fire is reportedly out now. They also told our News 9 crew that the building was evacuated.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if there have been any injuries.

