Clergy abuse victims voice relief over Attorney General announcement

(WAOW)-- Today Attorney General Kaul officially announced the details of a plan to investigate Clergy sexual assault.

For some victims, a response like this is a long time coming, many saying at the press conference that they are thankful to finally see justice.

"He groomed my family to break into our sacred circle, our family. He chose me. The mind-tripping that these guys go through to coerce and entice children is beyond words," Victim Patricia Gallagher said.

She says she suffered when she was just seven and eight years old — and she's not alone.

"Please all of you call, your story matters," Gallagher said.

Others speaking out saying years of sex abuse led to suicide.

"Last year on March 9, my family's life was shattered. My husband Nathan Lindstrom took his own life after living for over three decades with the torture of being sexually abused by three priests as a teenager," Karen Lindstrom said.

Attorney General Kaul encouraging victims that he will be taking the investigation seriously.

"I would like to say to survivors of Clergy and faith leader abuse- we hear you, we know how important this is, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to pursuing accountability and working to prevent future cases from happening." Kaul said.

He says the investigation will go as far bask as they can uncover and that they've created a confidential place for victims to report. The Diocese of La Crosse releasing a statement Tuesday saying:

"In the Diocese of La Crosse we take the issue of sexual abuse of minors seriously. In order to bring healing and reinforce our commitment to the charter for protection of children and young people, the Diocese of La Crosse has proactively taken significant steps to ensure accountability in the processes established to review allegations of abuse of minors by Clergy in the Diocese."

For allaged victims, they say they hope justice is served.

"My family and I have been waiting years for this," Gallagher said.

Kaul encouraged victims to speak out by calling 1-877-222-2620. More resources can be found at supportsurvivors.widoj.gov.