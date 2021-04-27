Citations issued for Mifflin Street Block Party damage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have issued 17 citations for disorderly conduct, violation of a glass free zone and open intoxicants on a public street, with an investigation into property damage claims ongoing.

Those charges were issued at the Mifflin Street Block Party, an annual affair attended primarily by UW-Madison students.

According to an incident report from MPD officer Gracia Rodriguez, there were several thousand attendees at the party, largely concentrated at the 500 block of West Mifflin Street and the 500 block of West Dayton Street.

Police are still investigating videos of heavy damage to cars on Mifflin Street.

"As of now, three complaints have been made to the Madison Police Department. These incidents are still under investigation," Rodriguez said in the report.