Where’s Caitlyn? So far, Jenner’s campaign is virtual

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy for California governor last week but has yet to speak publicly about her campaign. Over five days, she has been tweeting and posting on Instagram, but she hasn’t held any public events to speak about what she would do if elected. So far, the 71-year-old transgender reality TV personality has provided only a general outline about her ideas, including cutting taxes and pushing back against the dominant Democratic Party in Sacramento. Jenner, a Republican, is among a growing list of candidates seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election expected this fall.