Asian lender forecasts strong rebound for region in 2021

NOT YET (AP) — The Asian Development Bank forecasts that developing Asian economies will grow at a solid 7.3% pace this year after contracting slightly in 2020 due to the pandemic. But the regional lender said that outlook has been cast in question by flaring outbreaks of coronavirus in several countries, including Thailand, India and the Philippines. The report estimates that India’s economy will expand at an 11% pace in 2021, in line with similar forecasts from the International Monetary Fund and private economists. A surge in new cases in India threatens to derail that progress as hospitals are inundated with seriously ill patients.