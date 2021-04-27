A weak start on Wall Street pulls S&P 500 below record high

Stocks were slightly lower early Tuesday as investors pored over the latest batch of company earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% a day after hitting its latest all-time high. UPS soared after reporting another surge in delivery volumes as well as profits that came in well ahead of estimates. Tesla, whose stock has been soaring over the past year, fell despite reporting strong earnings, and General Electric fell on disappointing results. Investors are waiting for news out of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after its two-day meeting, as well as President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress.