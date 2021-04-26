China mutes reaction to Zhao’s Oscars as S. Korea lauds Youn

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chloé Zhao’s history-making Oscars sweep, winning best director and best picture, is being met with a muted response in her country of birth, and even censorship. Zhao’s “Nomadland” is the second film directed by a woman to win a best picture Oscar. She is the first woman of color and second woman ever to win the Oscars for best director. Yet, in China, where Zhao was born, her history-making success has not been trumpeted. State media in China remained silent with only old mentions of the Oscars themselves. In contrast, South Korea’s Youn Yuh-jung was being celebrated for her best supporting actress win.