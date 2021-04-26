Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 3:45AM CDT until April 26 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the

Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.