VW Mexico sets production suspensions over chip shortages

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volkswagen de Mexico will suspend production of Jetta models in Mexico for two weeks next month and will pause assembly of Tiguan SUVs for 11 days due to a global semiconductor shortage. Jetta production will halt May 3-19 and Tiguan work will stop May 6-16. VW said in a statement Monday that “we assume the chip supply will continue to be complex in the coming months.” The shortage has forced Ford to build F-150 pickup trucks without onboard computers, with plans to install them later. Honda and Toyota announced production cuts at some North American factories. General Motors also has been forced to build pickups without some computers and install them later.