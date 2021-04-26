UAE urges Israel to stop Jerusalem violence in rare rebuke

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has slammed Israeli “right-wing extremists” for acts of violence in Jerusalem and warned against moves that could threaten peace. It’s a rare rebuke of Israel by the UAE. The violence had escalated to cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas rulers. The Emirati foreign ministry on Monday called on Israel to put an end to the aggression and warned that changes to the contested city’s historical identity threaten peace. The UAE has welcomed tens of thousands of Israeli tourists and signed a slew of deals to strengthen bilateral ties since the U.S. brokered a diplomatic normalization between the two countries last year.