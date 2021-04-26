Support groups hoping for investigation into alleged clergy abuse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul could potentially be launching an investigation into sexual abuse in Wisconsin Catholic Churches.

Now support groups are hoping to see that happen.

Kaul planned to meet with Catholic leaders in the five dioceses on Monday.

The five dioceses are located in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, La Crosse, and Superior.



Back in January of 2020 the Diocese of La Crosse released a list of 25 clergy that were allegedly accused of child sex abuse.



Officials with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) hope an investigation will help those that have been affected.

"So I believe that it is an opportunity for victims to come forth in a safe environment and to begin their healing process," said Mike McDonnell, Communications Manager for SNAP.

In a statement to News 9, the Diocese of La Crosse says "We will continue to pray for abuse survivors, assist in the healing process, and protect against future abuse."



Wisconsin's Department of Justice says Attorney General Kaul will be making an announcement Tuesday, regarding sexual abuse in Wisconsin at 11 a.m.