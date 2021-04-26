Special Weather Statement issued April 26 at 3:50AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Snow will continue to fall across northcentral Wisconsin this morning.

Web cams indicate that snow is accumulating on the grass but that

most pavement was wet at 345 am. Air temperatures are below freezing,

so it is possible that some roads and sidewalks could become icy this

morning, especially overpasses and bridges.

The snow will change to sleet and freezing rain briefly before

temperatures rise above freezing around 8am or 9am and the

precipitation turns to all rain.