Search continues for missing teen from Upper Michigan

By Katie Thoresen (WXPR PUBLIC RADIO) -- earch and rescue teams are still looking for a missing Paulding teen.

Cam Besonen, 17, was last seen Friday evening in the Paulding area in Ontonagon County. He was wearing a long-sleeve shirt and jeans, clothes that don’t offer much protection in cold weather.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies and volunteers have been looking for Besonen all weekend and are continuing their search Monday morning.

Police ask if you notice anything or anyone in your area, to please call 911.

Besonen is autistic and nonverbal. Jill Keeley-Besonen says her son has no sense of direction or how to yell for help. Hundreds of people joined the search over the weekend.

Inform the Ontonagon Sheriff’s Department if you would like to join the search. Report to Haight Township Hall.