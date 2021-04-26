Packed parks, lurking virus? Worries mount as Italy reopens

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s gradual reopening after six months of rotating virus closures is satisfying no one: Too cautious for some, too hasty for others. Allowing outdoor dining starting Monday is coming too little, too late for restaurant owners whose survival has been threatened by more than a year of on-again, off-again virus closures. Italy’s 10 p.m. curfew also puts a damper on theater reopenings and is bad PR for the country’s key summer tourism season. A day ahead of the reopenings, Italians packed city squares and parks on Sunday. Medical experts, meanwhile, fear that reopening while the virus is not yet contained in Italy will invite a free-for-all that produces another virus surge.