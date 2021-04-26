More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for this week’s splashdown by four astronauts. Three NASA astronauts and one from Japan are scheduled to return from the International Space Station on Wednesday, flying home in a SpaceX Dragon capsule. SpaceX is targeting the Gulf of Mexico near Tallahassee for its second return of a crew. Last August, pleasure boaters surrounded SpaceX’s bobbing two-man capsule, putting themselves at risk from any leaking capsule fuel. During a news conference Monday, astronaut Mike Hopkins urged the public to stay safe by staying away.