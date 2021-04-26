Marshfield girls soccer opens season with big goals: return to the state tournament

(WAOW) -- The tigers kicked-off their 2021 season Monday night, with goals in mind.

Senior midfielder Courtney Schilling said, "it's nice knowing that we get to play again and just like go for it."

In their last full season they made their first trip to the state tournament, then 2020 got cancelled.

"When we got that taken away from us last year, I know everyone was super excited because it was the year we came back from state, we definitely would have been a strong team last year," said senior and 2019 goal leader Kathryn Schilling.

That teams sophomores are now seniors, and they're taking their trip to the big tourney as motive for 2021.

12-year head coach Steve Lindner said, "we lost a lot of those players but at the same time we still have nine of them that went to state, got some action down there and are back with us now."

The team said the goal-oriented mentality starts now, on day one of practice and will continue through their redemption season.

"I think we have better of an idea to start bucking down from the beginning of the year because now we know what it takes to get there."

This year the tigers don't plan on getting kicked around, "I know there's going to be a target on our back by all the teams that know we went to state so they're going to play that much harder against us."