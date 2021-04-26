Man killed by LA police had been shot by officers before

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles officers over the weekend had been previously shot by police in Rhode Island in 2018. The Los Angeles County coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Richard Solitro. His autopsy was listed as pending Monday afternoon. Solitro got out of his car Saturday in Hollywood and held his hand behind his back, counting down as he confronted police. At least one officer fired, killing him. Solitro had been driving a black sedan that had words and phrases written on it, such as “King Satan 666.” In 2018, Solitro was shot after pointing a replica gun at an officer in Rhode Island.