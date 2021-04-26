Libya PM calls off Benghazi visit after security turned back

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Libya’s interim prime minister has called off his first visit to the country’s east after an advance security team was turned back from the airport in the eastern city of Benghazi. The premier and his Cabinet were to hold a meeting on Monday in the city, the main stronghold of Libya’s east-based forces. A government spokesman says efforts are underway to set up another date for the meeting. Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and later killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The interim government was appointed in February, replacing the rival east- and west-based administrations.