Is Wisconsin Colder Than Alaska?

Not that anyone thinks Wisconsin is colder than Alaska.

I read in "Today's Weather History" that on this date in 2008, Anchorage, AK set a single day snowfall record of 17.7. I know Wausau's single day record is around 15". It made me want to compare some weather statistics between Wisconsin and Alaska. As in many things, the way you dissect them and present them can make a difference. Similar to politics!

There are probably some places in Alaska that may be close to the climate of parts of Wisconsin. Part of Alaska is along the Pacific Ocean. The climate of the state capital in Juneau isn't even as close to that of Nome, AK. There is actually a place called Unalaska (Island). 5600 people live there. It is the part of Alaska along the Pacific Island. It rarely gets below 21 degrees. Arguably, Wausau is colder. We get below 21 degrees plenty. On the flipside, rarely gets above 62 degrees.