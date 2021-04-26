Harris tells UN body it’s time to prepare for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making the case before United Nations members that now is the time for global leaders to begin working on how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address Monday was Harris’ second to a U.N. body since her inauguration. It comes as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. Harris told the U.N. members, “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next.”