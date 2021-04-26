Ex Puerto Rico justice secretary charged in government probe

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have charged a former justice secretary with ethical violations and obstruction of justice in a case involving an ex-governor of the U.S. territory. Wandymar Burgos faces a $15,000 bond and a preliminary hearing in early June. Her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday. Burgos briefly served as justice secretary before resigning last July amid strong criticism. Before stepping down, she had identified herself as the person who recalled files that were about to be delivered to Puerto Rico’s Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel for further investigation. One of those files named then Gov. Wanda Vázquez.