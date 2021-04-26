Evergreens celebrate dance teams state win

(WAOW) -- Monday evening was also a cause for celebration for the D.C. Everest evergreens dance team.

A large group came out to congratulate them as they returned to the school as WACP POM state champions.

"It hasn't sunk in yet, but yeah it's pretty awesome to be state champs," said Senior Lindsay Brandenburg. "I haven't felt this feeling ever so it's pretty awesome."

The girls took part in a parade winding from Cedar Creek mall to the school, before ending the celebration with a pep rally, the culmination to a surreal experience that still hasn't set in.

"I mean it feels pretty amazing since all of us have been working for this for four years now and to finally have it pay off and to win state is pretty amazing," said senior Kennedy Christianson

"I've been a part of the D.C. Everest dance program for 6 years now," said Senior Kaylee Rajek. "It's all built up to this especially being a senior to get that recognition it's like I can't even explain it, it's like… to put it in words it's almost impossible."