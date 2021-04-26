Community Baby Shower helping new mothers and those expecting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Events all across the country were canceled last year due to the pandemic, and the United Way of Marathon County Community Baby Shower was no exception.

Leaving mothers in our area in the lurch.

Now this year they're hoping to comeback bigger than ever.

The annual event is a way for the United Way of Marathon County to help families living paycheck to paycheck.

Having a new baby is expensive enough, especially when going through clothes and daily needs.

This is where your support can come in.

"Kiddos especially when they're newborns tend to run through their clothing pretty quickly. So if we can get girls newborn onesies or that zero to three months that would be the most beneficial at this time. Although we are accepting wipes, diapers, things like that," said Sarah Laes, Director of Infinity Groups, United Way of Marathon County.

There are multiple drop-off locations across the Wausau-Weston area, and you can chip in now.

You can also buy the clothes and hand them directly over starting next week.

While donations can be made here at the United Way office in Wausau at 705 S. 24th Avenue, you can also help out by donating much needed items that are on their Amazon wish list which can be found on the link below.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2UOCZHN21FLUX?ref_=wl_share