2 hurt, 1 detained after gunshot reported at UK college

LONDON (AP) — Students and staff at a college in England have been evacuated following reports a gunshot was fired there. Two staff members suffered minor injuries, which police said were not gunshot wounds. Police said they detained an 18-year-old man and seized a firearm and a knife after Monday’s incident at Crawley College in West Sussex, about 32 miles (51 km) south of London. The man remained in police custody. Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said officers were in contact with counter-terrorism police and “all lines of inquiry are open.” The college tweeted that it was awaiting further information from police but that it was not aware of any serious injuries.