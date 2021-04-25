Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 2:32PM CDT until April 26 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 2:32PM CDT until April 26 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.