Winter Weather Advisory issued April 25 at 10:09PM CDT until April 26 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light

glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.