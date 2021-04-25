Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Langlade County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet

accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light

glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

