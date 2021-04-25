Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Langlade County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&