UW Health issues serious warning about lawnmower safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The weather is getting nicer and UW Health wants to remind you to keep your children at a safe distance while you mow your lawn.

Experts say that the blades of lawnmowers, as well as any items in the yard run over while mowing, can cause great danger to children and bystanders. They advise against letting children tag along while mowing the lawn.

"Each year we see in the United States 800 children that have been run over by lawnmowers. Of these 800 children, 600 will result in an amputation and of those children, 15 will die as a result of their injuries," American Family Children's Hospital Trauma Center Nurse Practitioner, Jessica Draper said.

They reminded that children must be 12 years of age or older to use a push mower and 16 and older to operate a riding mower.