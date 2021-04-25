Stolen squad car destroyed after early morning chase in Rothschild

Rothschild (WAOW) -- One person is in custody after allegeldy stealing a squad car and leading police on a chase early Sunday morning.

The Rothschild Police Chief tells News 9 it started at 4:41 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Lawrence Avenue. They say they were called to the scene on reports of a person looking through a vehicle.

When police were taking the suspect into custody, they say he stole the squad car and lead several departments on a chase.

The suspect was finally arrested again around 7:26 a.m. on the 8500 block of Lewis St. in Rothschild. Authorities say the squad car is destroyed and several residents in the area have property damage.

Police say they also recovered a stolen vehicle out of Wausau.

The suspect is expected to be in court Monday.