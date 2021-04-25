SENIOR SENDOFF: Max Helke

(WAOW) -- Sunday's senior is Max Helke, a soon-to-be Wausau West High School graduate.

Max was a three-sport athlete all through high school, competing in football, basketball, and running track.

Over the course of his high school career Max’s accomplishments included being nominated 1st team all conference for Football and 2nd team all conference for basketball. Max is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Max’s future endeavors include continuing his education at UW- Stevens Point to pursue a degree in biology with a goal of becoming a chiropractor.

Max, we wish you the best in your next adventure!

