Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decried that 130 migrants died in the Mediterranean after begging in vain for help for two days last week. Addressing the public on Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, Francis called the latest sea tragedy “a moment of shame” since help didn’t arrive in time. He also asked for silent prayers for “those who could help but prefer to look the other way.” When a charity rescue ship and a mercantile vessel in the waters off Libya arrived at the scene on Thursday, they found several bodies floating in the rough waters, no survivors and the migrants’ deflating dinghy. The migrants had called for help a day earlier.