“Nomadland” leads Oscars with three wins, including Best Picture

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — In an unconventional year for both making and watching movies, the pandemic also shaped the 93rd Academy Awards into a unique form. This year, the Oscars were broadcasted simultaneously from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre, making for a more intimate and cinematic awards ceremony than ever before.

"Nomadland" led with three wins for Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role and Directing.

Here is the full list of winners of the night:

BEST PICTURE

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Emma”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

DIRECTING

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

FILM EDITING

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

SOUND

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)