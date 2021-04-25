“Nomadland” leads Oscars with three wins, including Best Picture

“Nomadland” leads Oscars with three wins, including Best PictureUpdated
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — In an unconventional year for both making and watching movies, the pandemic also shaped the 93rd Academy Awards into a unique form. This year, the Oscars were broadcasted simultaneously from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre, making for a more intimate and cinematic awards ceremony than ever before.
"Nomadland" led with three wins for Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role and Directing.
Here is the full list of winners of the night:
BEST PICTURE
- “The Father”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Steven Yeun (“Minari”)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)
- Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)
- Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
- Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)
- Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
- Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- “Onward”
- “Over the Moon”
- “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwalkers”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Nomadland”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
COSTUME DESIGN
- “Emma”
- “Mank”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mulan”
- “Pinocchio”
DIRECTING
- Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)
- David Fincher (“Mank”)
- Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)
- Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “My Octopus Teacher”
- “Time”
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
- “Colette”
- “A Concerto Is a Conversation”
- “Do Not Split”
- “Hunger Ward”
- “A Love Song for Latasha”
FILM EDITING
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- “Another Round” (Denmark)
- “Better Days” (Hong Kong)
- “Collective” (Romania)
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
- “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- “Emma”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Pinocchio”
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
- “Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- “Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
- “Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)
- “Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)
- “Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- “The Father”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Tenet”
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- “Burrow”
- “Genius Loci”
- “If Anything Happens I Love You”
- “Opera”
- “Yes-People”
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
- “Feeling Through”
- “The Letter Room”
- “The Present”
- “Two Distant Strangers”
- “White Eye”
SOUND
- “Greyhound”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
- “Sound of Metal”
VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Love and Monsters”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mulan”
- “The One and Only Ivan”
- “Tenet”
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “One Night in Miami”
- “The White Tiger”
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Minari”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”