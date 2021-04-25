Skip to Content

“Nomadland” leads Oscars with three wins, including Best Picture

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — In an unconventional year for both making and watching movies, the pandemic also shaped the 93rd Academy Awards into a unique form. This year, the Oscars were broadcasted simultaneously from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre, making for a more intimate and cinematic awards ceremony than ever before.

"Nomadland" led with three wins for Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role and Directing.

Here is the full list of winners of the night:

BEST PICTURE

  • “The Father”
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • “Mank”
  • “Minari”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Sound of Metal”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) 
  • Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) 
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”) 
  • Steven Yeun (“Minari”) 

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) 
  • Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”) 
  • Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) 
  • Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) 
  • Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) 

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) 
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) 
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) 
  • Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) 
  • Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) 
  • Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) 
  • Olivia Colman (“The Father”) 
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) 
  • Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”) 

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • “Onward”
  • “Over the Moon” 
  • “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
  • “Soul”
  • “Wolfwalkers”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • “Mank”
  • “News of the World”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

COSTUME DESIGN

  • “Emma”
  • “Mank”
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” 
  • “Mulan”
  • “Pinocchio”

DIRECTING

  • Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)
  • David Fincher (“Mank”) 
  • Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) 
  • Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) 
  • Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) 

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

  • “Collective”
  • “Crip Camp”
  • “The Mole Agent”
  • “My Octopus Teacher”
  • “Time”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

  • “Colette”
  • “A Concerto Is a Conversation”
  • “Do Not Split”
  • “Hunger Ward”
  • “A Love Song for Latasha”

FILM EDITING

  • “The Father”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Sound of Metal”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

  • “Another Round” (Denmark) 
  • “Better Days” (Hong Kong)
  • “Collective” (Romania) 
  • “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)
  • “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina) 

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • “Emma”
  • “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • “Mank”
  • “Pinocchio”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

  • “Da 5 Bloods”
  • “Mank”
  • “Minari”
  • “News of the World”
  • “Soul”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

  • “Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
  • “Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
  • “Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)
  • “Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)
  • “Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • “The Father”
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • “Mank”
  • “News of the World”
  • “Tenet”

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

  • “Burrow”
  • “Genius Loci”
  • “If Anything Happens I Love You”
  • “Opera”
  • “Yes-People”

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

  • “Feeling Through” 
  • “The Letter Room” 
  • “The Present” 
  • “Two Distant Strangers” 
  • “White Eye” 

SOUND

  • “Greyhound”
  • “Mank”
  • “News of the World”
  • “Soul”
  • “Sound of Metal”

VISUAL EFFECTS

  • “Love and Monsters”
  • “The Midnight Sky”
  • “Mulan”
  • “The One and Only Ivan”
  • “Tenet”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
  • “The Father”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “One Night in Miami”
  • “The White Tiger”

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • “Minari”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Sound of Metal”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

